Step Aside Jennifer Aniston: Matthew McConaughey Is The Next A-Lister to Join Instagram

Welcome to Instagram, Matthew McConaughey!

On his 50th birthday, the actor decided to start his birthday week on a good note and announce that he's followed in Jennifer Aniston's footsteps to join the social media platform. While the Dallas Buyers Club actor has been active on Twitter since 2009, he hadn't quite made the leap to join the 'gram.

To mark the start of his Instagram account, McConaughey got a little creative.

For his first Instagram post, he shared a video of himself revealing that he's a little nervous about it all but that ultimately, he's looking forward to it.

"When people come to my page, I want them to see me," the actor said in the video. "Look, this is my first venture into sharing myself and my views with the world and I'm a little bit nervous about it because quite frankly, I know I want to have a monologue... I'm not quite sure I want to have the dialogue. But I know I have to have the dialogue, too [...] So I'm looking forward to it, I'm looking forward to it."