Kate Hudson and Dax Shepard Just Reminded Us They Once Dated

Remember when Kate Hudson and Dax Shepard dated?

The 40-year-old actress and the 44-year-old actor took a trip down memory lane on Monday's episode of Armchair Expert.

As fans will recall, Hudson and Shepard had a brief romance in 2007. In fact, Hudson said their whole relationship started as a joke. According to Shepard, the two met in the backyard of Tobey MaGuire's house. However, Shepard was in a relationship and Hudson was married to her now-ex Chris Robinson. It wasn't until Hudson and Robinson broke up a few years later that Shepard and Hudson decided to spark romance rumors. They joked that Shepard was her new boyfriend and walked out of Malibu's Nobu holding hands. Shepard was also shirtless.

"We exited Nobu; I was shirtless; we were holding hands," he recalled. "I was acting mad at the paparazzi that they were invading our privacy. And then that just led to somehow hanging out."

According to Shepard, the two then dated for about three months. When asked who broke up with whom, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star said the split was a "mutual-esque end."

"We were in different places in our lives, I think," she said.