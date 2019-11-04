Counting On's Kendra and Joe Duggar Welcome Baby No. 2: Find Out Her Name

The Duggar family has expanded yet again!

E! News can confirm Kendra Duggar has welcomed her second child with husband Joe Duggar.

According to TLC, the couple's baby girl arrived Saturday morning around 5:33 a.m. local time. She weighed in at 7 pounds and 12.5 ounces, measuring 20.5 inches long.

So what's the name of this beautiful child? Drumroll please! We're happy to introduce Addison Renee Duggar.

"Addison Renee has made us a family of four and we are already so in love with her!" the couple said in a statement to E! News. "She made a quick arrival in the early hours of the morning and has already melted our hearts."