How The Morning Show "Deeply" Impacted Jennifer Aniston

The Morning Show gave Jennifer Aniston something much more than a chance to work with her Friends sister Reese Witherspoon again. In the series, Aniston plays Alex Levy, a morning news anchor leaning into her power as one of the top talents on TV after her co-host is ousted following accusations of sexual misconduct.

Aniston said the character, who she'll reprise in a second season of the show, impacted her "deeply."

"The layers of exploration of this human being and the complications of who she is, the beauty of who she is, the strength of who she is—I was able to access all parts of myself that I didn't really necessarily access before," Aniston said. "It was quite a journey. I know it sounds kind of corny, but what we do, it is a healing craft. It's what my acting teacher always say to me, and it's true."