Why Stars Are So Addicted to Running Marathons

Their motivations varied.

Amy Robach wanted to mark her sixth cancer-free anniversary by returning to the race alongside husband Andrew Shue. Bachelorette fan favorite Tyler Cameron was eager to see what he could push his body to do, while Andi Dorfman, another alum of the ABC love hunt, kind of fell into the sport when a busy schedule kept her from getting to the gym.

Those separate pushes drove each star to lace up their New Balance and Asics sneaks and join some 50,000 others at the Staten Island starting line of the TCS New York City Marathon yesterday.

For Robach, it was a simple glance at the calendar that drove her back into training. "When I found out that race day falls the same week as my 6-year cancer-versary, it just felt right," the breast cancer survivor, racing for Team For Kids told People. (She celebrated five years my climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro in 2018.) She and Shue, she continued, "are sticking together from start to finish. Our goal is to enjoy every mile."