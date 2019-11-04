Real Housewives, Assemble! See BravoCon's Full Talent List

The Avengers who? The First BravoCon has quite the line-up of Earth's mightiest reality TV stars. The stars of Real Housewives are coming from all over the country for the first-ever convention thrown by the cable network, as are the stars of Southern Charm, Below Deck, Million Dollar Listing and Southern Charm.

Participating in the three-day convention in New York City is…

Watch What Happens Live: Andy Cohen

Below Deck: Captain Lee, Captain Sandy, Kate Chastain, Chef Ben Robinson, Joao Franco and Colin Macy-O'Toole

Don't Be Tardy: Kim Zolciak-Biermann

Married to Medicine: Toya Bush-Harris, Mariah Huq, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Quad Webb and Dr. Simone Whitmore

Million Dollar Listing: Fredrik Eklund, Josh Flagg, Steve Gold, Ryan Serhant, Tracy Tutor and Tyler Whitman

Project Runway: Brandon Maxwell and Christian Siriano

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille, Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams

