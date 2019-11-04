90 Day Fiancé Season 7 Continuing the Saga of Angela and Michael

The saga of Angela and Michael on 90 Day Fiancé isn't over yet.

After two season on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Angela and Michael have made the jump over to 90 Day Fiancé proper. The two were not listed by TLC as being cast members in the recently debuted season seven, but they appeared in the trailer for what's to come this season after the Sunday, Nov. 3 season premiere.

In their first season of Before the 90 Days, Angela and Michael fought. A lot. It seemed like they weren't going to last, especially considering they broke up during the reunion taping "The Couples Tell All" when Angela saw footage of him referring to her as his elder. But they got back together, and appeared in season two. Angela returned to Nigeria to see if she could trust Michael after numerous fights over his whereabouts and his social media posting.