Kim Kardashian Listens to Taylor Swift's "Lover" and the Internet Has Some Thoughts

You're not the only one who is a fan of Taylor Swift's song "Lover."

Kim Kardashian recently shared a video via Instagram Stories in which the hit can be heard playing in the background at a recent photo shoot.

Of course, fans immediately picked up on the song choice and shared their thoughts on social media.

"Did anyone notice Kim was playing Lover in the background??? Does this mean the truce is over????" one Twitter user wrote. "I hope so!"

"Hmm @KimKardashian playing @TaylorSwift13 at a photo shoot," commented another with a thinking face emoji.

"I'm confused as all heck right now," added a third.

Of course, this wasn't the first time Kardashian had listened to one of the Grammy winner's tunes. Earlier this year, a Swift fan account shared a video of the KKW Beauty head playing the artist's song "Delicate."

Still, the two stars have a bit of history. As fans will recall, Kardashian's husband, Kanye West, made headlines after he interrupted Swift's acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV VMAs. Things didn't get any better after Kardashian posted that Snapchat video of West calling Swift to discuss the lyrics of his song "Famous" and the rapper dropped his "Famous" music video.