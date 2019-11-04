Panic! at the Disco's "Into the Unknown" Will Get You Excited For Frozen 2

by emily belfiore | Mon., Nov. 4, 2019 8:10 AM
Panic! At The Disco's new song is so good, we can't let it go!
The band's cover of "Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2 has been released—and it will get you so excited for the sequel. Originally performed by Idina Menzel, who plays Elsa in the animated flick, the new song will be featured during the end credits of the highly-anticipated Disney film. Panic! At The Disco brings a current, pop-rock spin to the track, which was written by Frozen's award-winning composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.
No worries, lead singer Brendon Urie hits that big note just like Idina does in the film's latest trailer.
Fans of the film will remember that Demi Lovato's version of "Let It Go" played while the credits rolled during the beloved franchise's first installment. Like Panic! At The Disco, Demi put her own twist on the iconic song, turning the moving ballad into a pop anthem.
"Into the Unknown" isn't the only song that you'll need to listen for. Kacey Musgraves' rendition of "All is Found," sung by Evan Rachel Wood in the film, and Weezer's version of Jonathan Groff's "Lost in the Woods" will also play in the credits.
All three covers are included on the Frozen 2 soundtrack, which will be released on November 15. The motion picture soundtrack features seven original songs each performed by original cast members: Idina, Jonathan (Kristoff), Kristen Bell (Anna) and Josh Gad (Olaf).
"The songs and score of Frozen 2 reflect the growth of the characters and the deepening of their story," director Jennifer Lee says. "The music is fun but emotional, personal yet powerful, intimate but also epic. Kristen, Bobby and Christophe [Beck] have definitely outdone themselves and taken the music to brave new heights."
Frozen 2 hits theaters November 22.
