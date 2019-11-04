RHOA's Kenya Moore Says NeNe Leakes Is "Pretty Much Dead to Me"

Kenya Moore reclaimed her peach on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and she's wasting no time in getting down to business on the Bravo reality show.

Kenya, who sat out season 11 of the long-running Bravo series, returned in season 12 and in her first appearance back as a full-time Housewife on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she spilled all the tea.

A viewer asked Kenya if she could ever make amends with former pal NeNe Leakes and Kenya pretty much went nuclear on that friendship.

"The answer about NeNe is absolutely not. I think she's pretty much dead to me. When someone tries to spit on you, I think they'll not ever be friends with you. That's pretty much done," Kenya said on WWHL.