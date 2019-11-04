Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Are Back in Action in Very Cavallari Season 3's First Promo

by Emily Mae Czachor | Mon., Nov. 4, 2019 9:30 AM
Kristin Cavallari is back to business!
"I am opening up a second store," shares the Uncommon James boss in this promo video for Very Cavallari's third season, which returns to E! Thursday, Jan. 9, at 9 p.m. with all the laughs, sass and Southern spunk that lit up our TVs in 2019.
"Can I have an office?" asks Kristin's hubby Jay Cutler after learning about UJ's upcoming satellite location (his wife announced the store's newfangled whereabouts on Instagram last week; they're setting up shop in Chicago). That's a negative from KC, naturally.
Though Very Cavallari's upcoming season will see the return of familiar faces, brand-new episodes mean brand-new story lines—and in this case, new business ventures.
So, while fans can rest assured they'll be kicking back with witty banter from Kristin and Jay once again come 2020, they can also expect to see the couple navigating life, love and career under freshly-minted circumstances.
"You never know what's gonna happen," notes Jay in the series' latest preview clip. We're not sure exactly what the retired NFL quarterback is getting at here, but we are totally certain we want to hear more next year.
Catch up with the Very Cavallari couple in the full promo video above!
