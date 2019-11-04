Supernatural's Jared Padalecki Speaks Out For the First Time Since Arrest

  By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Mon., Nov. 4, 2019 6:12 AM

Jared Padalecki

D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra

Jared Padalecki has broken his silence. 

Nearly a week after he was arrested for allegedly striking two people at a bar in his Texas, the Supernatural actor is now addressing his absence from the the Supernatural convention in Washington, D.C. "I want to sincerely thank my family and friends for all of your love and support," he tweeted to his three million followers on Sunday night. "So sad to miss the #SPNFamily at #dccon but I hope to see y'all soon." 

According to TMZ, the 37-year-old allegedly struck a bartender in the face while outside of the Stereotype lounge in Austin on October 27. Padalecki then put his friend in a headlock after they attempted to calm him down, the outlet reported. He was arrested on two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication. The Gilmore Girls alum was booked into jail at around 4:30 a.m. local time and was released after posting bail in the mid-afternoon, E! News confirmed at the time.

Watch

Jensen Ackles & Jared Padalecki Talk Supernatural Success

Though he was unable to attend the Supernatural event, his co-star (and onscreen brother) Jensen Acklesfilled in for him.

"There's a lot of love. I'm going to tell Jared to stay home more often," Ackles joked after the crowd applauded his entrance. "I'm kidding. We all miss my big, dumb friend. And I'll just say it now, he had a bad weekend last weekend. He's dealing with what he's got to deal with so just send him support and love and have a good weekend this weekend."

And perhaps, a few laughs. At least, that's what the cast of the CW hit offered their friend.

"When he showed up on set on Wednesday, I brought him in in handcuffs, so we were having fun with it," Ackles admitted. "The crew really wanted to wear orange jumpsuits, but we couldn't get them in time. It wasn't like we thought it was a bad idea. We were certainly going to roll with it. Anyway, he's doing fine. He sends his love and you're stuck with me today."

