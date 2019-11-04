Supernatural's Jared Padalecki Speaks Out For the First Time Since Arrest

Though he was unable to attend the Supernatural event, his co-star (and onscreen brother) Jensen Acklesfilled in for him.

"There's a lot of love. I'm going to tell Jared to stay home more often," Ackles joked after the crowd applauded his entrance. "I'm kidding. We all miss my big, dumb friend. And I'll just say it now, he had a bad weekend last weekend. He's dealing with what he's got to deal with so just send him support and love and have a good weekend this weekend."

And perhaps, a few laughs. At least, that's what the cast of the CW hit offered their friend.

"When he showed up on set on Wednesday, I brought him in in handcuffs, so we were having fun with it," Ackles admitted. "The crew really wanted to wear orange jumpsuits, but we couldn't get them in time. It wasn't like we thought it was a bad idea. We were certainly going to roll with it. Anyway, he's doing fine. He sends his love and you're stuck with me today."