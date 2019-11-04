BTS’ Jungkook Under Investigation Following Traffic Accident

Jungkook, one of the seven members of K-Pop group BTS, is under investigation by Seoul police. 

Over the weekend, the "A Brand New Day" singer was involved in a traffic accident after his Mercedes Benz crashed into a taxi in the Hannam district of Seoul, South Korea. Though no one was seriously hurt, both parties sustained minor bruises. Following the incident, the 22-year-old was questioned by police, where he admitted he caused the accident, his agency, Big Hit Entertainment, tells E! News.

"We once again apologize to the victim," his management said in a statement. "And we also express apologies for causing concern to fans."

The case has been considered minor, as there was no human or property damage. A police officer in charge of traffic accidents said the case does not involve drunk driving, reports USA Today. Jungkook has since reached a settlement with the driver.

This news comes just one day after BTS' big win at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain.

Joined by his fellow bandmates—V, Jimin, RM, Jin, Suga and J-Hope—Jungkook was on hand to accept the awards for Best Live Artist and Biggest Fans following their brief hiatus.

