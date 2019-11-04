Ellen DeGeneres to Receive Carol Burnett Award at the 2020 Golden Globes

Congratulations are in order! Ellen DeGeneres is the recipient of the 2020 Carol Burnett Award.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced on Monday that the iconic talk show host will be honored with the accolade at the 77th Golden Globes on Jan. 5, 2020. DeGeneres is just the second person to achieve the accolade—the first was awarded to Carol Burnett herself in 2019.

"The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is delighted to honor Ellen DeGeneres with the Carol Burnett Award," Lorenzo Soria, President of the HFPA, said in a statement. "From her sitcoms, to stand-up, to becoming a household staple on daytime television, she is a pioneer who has captivated audiences for nearly 25 years with her undeniable charm and wit," the statement said. "In addition to her television success, she's an advocate and philanthropist, lending her voice to those who don't have one, and spreading kindness and joy through the power of her platform. We look forward to celebrating her achievements at this year's ceremony."