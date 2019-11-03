Hollywood Film Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Nov. 3, 2019 6:14 PM

Renee Zellweger, 2019 Hollywood Film Awards, Arrivals

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The 2019 Hollywood Film Awards is the place to be tonight. 

Dozens of A-listers have arrived to the 23rd annual ceremony, which is officially underway at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Charlize TheronRenée Zellweger, Laura Dern, Antonio Banderasand Al Pacino are all set to receive special honors for their achievements in acting. Other celebrity honorees include Olivia WildeCynthia ErivoTaron EgertonShia LaBeouf and Pharrell Williams. Check out the complete list of winners here.

Comedian Rob Riggle has signed on to host the star-stuffed affair. He spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about taking on the coveted emcee role. "It's definitely not a roast. I won't be out there going crazy. If it's something that's fun and lighthearted, sure. I think it's appropriate," Riggle shared ahead of the 2019 HFAs. 

So without further ado, let's roll out the red carpet. Keep scrolling to check out our gallery of stars arriving to the Hollywood Film Awards.

Read

2019 Hollywood Film Awards Winners: The Complete List

Ready, set, fashion! 

Laura Dern, 2019 Hollywood Film Awards, Arrivals

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Laura Dern

Think pink! The Marriabe Story star prepares to accept the Hollywood Supporting Actress Award in a dress by Markarian. 

Shia LaBeouf, 2019 Hollywood Film Awards, Arrivals

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Shia LaBeouf

Suit up! The former Disney Channel star is being honored as the evening's Breakthrough Screenwriter for Honey Boy

Olivia Wilde, 2019 Hollywood Film Awards, Arrivals

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Olivia Wilde

Wearing Michael Kors, the star will take the stage to accept the Breakthrough Director award. 

Cynthia Erivo, 2019 Hollywood Film Awards, Arrivals

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Cynthia Erivo

The Harriet star is set to accept the honor for Breakout Actress.

Jennifer Garner, 2019 Hollywood Film Awards, Arrivals

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Jennifer Garner

There's something so timeless about the A-lister's off the shoulder black gown. 

Nicole Kidman, 2019 Hollywood Film Awards, Arrivals

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Nicole Kidman

Kidman's bright red heels give this monochromatic look a sweet pop of color. 

Pharrell Williams, 2019 Hollywood Film Awards, Arrivals

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Pharrell Williams

The multi-hyphenate star will accept the Hollywood Song Award. 

Charlize Theron, 2019 Hollywood Film Awards, Arrivals

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Charlize Theron

The Oscar winner is on hand to accept the Hollywood Career Achievement Award.

Sienna Miller, 2019 Hollywood Film Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Police Widget

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Sienna Miller

There's a ray of sunshine on the red carpet thanks to this CONG TRI gown. 

Renee Zellweger, 2019 Hollywood Film Awards, Arrivals

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Renee Zellweger

The Judy star is being honored with the Hollywood Actress Award for her critically-acclaimed performance in the Judy Garland biopic.

Nicole Kimpel, Antonio Banderas, 2019 Hollywood Film Awards, Arrivals

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Nicole Kempel & Antonio Banderas

It's a date night done right for this celeb pair! 

Kaitlyn Dever, 2019 Hollywood Film Awards, Arrivals

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Kaitlyn Dever

The Booksmart star's Monique Lhuillier gown is equal parts fun and elegant.

