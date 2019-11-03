2019 Hollywood Film Awards Winners: The Complete List

Awards season is in full swing once again!

First stop: the 2019 Hollywood Film Awards. A-listers Antonio Banderas, Renée Zellweger, Al Pacino and Lauran Dern among others were honored tonight at the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards. Hosted at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, the Hollywood Film Awards brought together some of the most talented stars to celebrate one of the biggest nights in film.

Banderas received the Hollywood Actor Award for his iconic role in Pedro Almodóvar's Pain and Glory and Zellweger received the Hollywood Actress award for her legendary portrayal of the amazing Judy Garland in Rupert Goold's Judy.

Actor and comedian Rob Riggle hosted the star-studded ceremony and it's safe to say it was a huge success.

During tonight's Hollywood Film Awards, Charlize Theron also received the Hollywood Career Achievement Award. According to the HFA website, Theron "has been known throughout her career to fully transform into the characters she portrays, impressing critics and audiences alike with her ability to honestly and authentically convey their stories with heart and integrity."