How to Watch the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards on TV and Online

Are you ready for the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards?

The countdown is officially on for the second year of E!'s PCAs telecast, which honors the best of the best in movies, TV, music and pop culture moments from across the past year. So ahead of the Sunday, Nov. 10 ceremony, we're breaking down everything you need to know to guarantee a one-of-a-kind PCAs experience.

When are the E! PCAs and what time do they start?

You'll want to schedule your PCAs viewing party for 7 p.m. EST/PST. That's when co-hosts Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy kick off E!'s Live From the Red Carpet. They'll be catching up with all the stars, breaking down the red carpet fashion and even handing out a few awards alongside Nightly Pop's Nina Parker, style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi and celebrity stylist Brad Goreski.

The 2019 E! PCAs begins promptly at 9 p.m. EST/PST, so pop that popcorn accordingly!