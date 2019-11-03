2019 MTV EMAs Winners: The Complete List

Oh, what a night!

The 2019 MTV EMAs has officially come to a close, and we have host Becky G and your fave global musicians to thank for one unforgettable spectacle. In addition to the Latin music sensation's star power, Halsey, Rosalía, Dua Lipa and Niall Horan brought the house down with performances of their own. And that red carpet? Style inspo for days.

Check out the complete list of winners from the 2019 MTV European Music Awards below:

Best U.S. Act

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Best Canadian Act

Alessia Cara

Avril Lavigne

Carly Rae Jepsen

WINNER: Johnny Orlando

Shawn Mendes

Best Video

Ariana Grande, "thank u, next"

Billie Eilish, "bad guy"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" (Remix)

ROSALÍA, J Balvin ft. El Guincho, "Con Altura"

WINNER: Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, "ME!"