Dua Lipa and Boyfriend Anwar Hadid Share Picture Perfect Moment at the MTV EMAs

Tim Whitby/MTV 2019/Getty Images
by Pamela Avila | Sun., Nov. 3, 2019 2:29 PM
Tim Whitby/MTV 2019/Getty Images
Dua Lipa and boyfriend Anwar Hadid are giving us all the feels with their public display of affection at the MTV EMAs 2019.
The "New Rules" singer not only attended the 26th annual EMAs in Seville, Spain to celebrate a star-studded night full of amazing musical acts, but she also took to the stage to perform in a sultry black leotard.
Of course, her boyfriend Anwar was also there to support her on this special night. While the two sat back and enjoyed the show, Anwar proved to be head over heels as he gave his girl a big kiss on the cheek.
The two initially sparked romance rumors earlier this summer, over the fourth of July weekend, after they were spotted getting real cozy with each other at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival in London, England.
While the two weren't pictured walking the red carpet together, Dua Lipa walked alone, looking goth chic in an all-black outfit. Her blond hair was slicked back in a low bun and rocking some subtle gold eyeshadow along with a rich mauve shade on the lips.
On the red carpet, the singer also stopped by to happily snap pictures with her fans.
After her performance and after a quick outfit change, Dua Lipa was pictured in the winner's room donning an oversized royal blue tuxedo-style dress. She paired it with matching sheer royal blue tights and satin ankle booties.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Romance rumors of the pop songstress and the 20-year-old model came nearly a month after the 23-year-old "One Kiss" singer split from her longtime boyfriend Isaac Carew. The two had called it quits in early June and were last seen together at the 2019 Met Gala. Previously, Anwar was also in a relationship but split from actress Nicola Peltz in the summer of 2018.
In August, things continued to heat up between the young couple after they were seen together again in Los Angeles.
"They looked good together," a source told E! News at the time. "They walked close together and she had her arm in his. They took their time talking to friends before leaving and saying goodbye."
Finally, during New York Fashion Week in September, the two lovebirds made their red carpet couple debut.
We're glad to see the two are still going strong!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?