Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Enjoy Night Out at the SNL After-Party

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Sun., Nov. 3, 2019 11:58 AM

Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin

JosiahW / BACKGRID

Date night alert!

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin were spotted on Saturday night, Nov. 2, in New York City after leaving the Saturday Night Live after-party. 

This week, SNL was hosted by Twilight alum and star of the upcoming Charlie's Angels movie reboot, Kristen Stewart. Chris also performed last night with Coldplay and of course, his girlfriend of two years was there to support him. During last night's Coldplay performance, the band also performed two new songs from their forthcoming album—set to release Nov. 22. 

Following the singer's performance, Chris and Dakota made their way out to the after-party to enjoy a night out on the town together. 

Looking cozy yet chic, the 30-year-old actress stepped outside in a brown teddy bear coat over a long maxi dress paired perfectly with some black pointed boots. Meanwhile, the 42-year-old singer wore his signature black beanie with a cream-colored sweatshirt and black joggers. 

While the two weren't snapped walking in together, they were pictured leaving in the same car after a rare night out. 

Photos

Dakota Johnson's Best Looks

Despite split rumors floating around earlier this summer, the two lovebirds have continued to put the naysayers to rest. 

In August, the couple was seen on the shores of the Hamptons on New York's Long Island looking happier than ever. 

 

The Fifty Shades of Grey also recently celebrated her 30th birthday with Chris by her side. 

Her birthday bash was jam-packed with A-list stars including Martin's ex Gwyneth Paltrow, Miley Cyrus, Kate Hudson, Robert Downey Jr. and Sean Penn

A source told E! News at the time that Dakota and Chris sat side by side during her party and that they "spent a lot of time together. They walked around holding hands or with his hand on her back. They seemed very happy."

