Kanye West and Kids Trick-or-Treated as Sing Characters on Halloween

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 3, 2019 9:33 AM
Trick-or-Treat, it's Kanye West and kids!
The rapper took his and wife Kim Kardashian's youngest kids Saint West, 3 and 1/2, Chicago West, 1 and 1/2, and Psalm West, 5 months, Trick-or-Treating on Halloween while they dressed up as characters from the 2016 animated movie Sing. Kanye wore a gorilla mask, with a bunny one on top, as gang leader Big Daddy, Saint and Psalm portrayed his sons and Chicago was the porcupine punk rocker Ash.
"Kanye went trick or treating like this and could hardly fit in the car," Kim wrote on Instagram on Sunday, alongside a photo of the four.
These are not the first family costumes the Wests have debuted this holiday. They previously showcased Flintstones and worm outfits. Kanye's face was covered for all occasions, starting with his appearance as Dino the dinosaur, which frightened Chicago so much that she could not sit still for a family pic.
"LOL We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn't get the concept yet!" Kim wrote on Instagram. "So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family Flintstones dreams come true!"
Also for Halloween, Kim debuted a solo costume and accompanying re-enactment video of herself as Elle Woods from Legally Blonde.
Rob made a surprise, rare appearance as Poppy Troll at Kylie Jenner's Halloween party. He coordinated his costume with his daughter, Dream Kardashian.
The reality star celebrated her 24th birthday early at a fairy-themed Halloween party.
Kourtney, is that you?! Because all we see is Vampira.
The makeup mogul channeled a glamorous fairy for one of her Halloween looks at her sister Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party.
"Howdy y'all," the reality star wrote on Instagram.
We've never seen a cuter little lion! Those Timberland boots don't hurt either.
The Kardashian sister channeled the famous Disney villain Cruella de Vil while her daughter was a pint-sized Dalmatian.
Up, up and away!
Día De Los Muertos is right around the corner, and KJ is ready to celebrate.
When it's time for Halloween, Khloe Kardashian never picks out just one outfit for her daughter.
Paging Elle Woods! Someone stole your Legally Blonde look.
Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian's daughters get into the holiday spirit at school.
Mommy-daughter moment!
"Ariel grew up," the Kylie Cosmetics beauty mogul shared with her followers when paying tribute to The Little Mermaid.
"Oompa loompa doompety da If you're not greedy, you will go far," Khloe Kardashian shared as her daughter explored a candy store. "You will live in happiness too Like the Oompa Loompa Doompety do Doompety do."
Boo at the pumpkin patch! Everywhere she goes this month, True dressed for the festive holiday.
Remember that infamous kiss between Britney Spears and Madonna at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards? This Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her BFF sure do.
"SwanLake with TuTu," Khloe Kardashian shared on Instagram when revealing her daughter's first Halloween look for 2019. "You know I have many more to share."
When your BFF hosts a Playboy party, you "pull up" in style.
