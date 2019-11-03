Joanna Krupa Gives Birth to Her First Child and Shares Sweet Photos

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 3, 2019 8:51 AM
Joanna Krupa is a mom!
The 40-year-old Real Housewives of Miami alum and model gave birth to her and husband Douglas Nunes' first child, a baby girl, on Sunday.
"One of the most amazing emotional and hardest days of my life," she wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of her cuddling their daughter in a hospital bed, skin-on-skin. "Little baby girl Asha-Leigh Nunes born on 11/02/19 at 550pm. All I can say is women are true warriors."
She also shared a pic of her husband kissing the child as a nurse lifts her up after an exam.
Krupa had announced her pregnancy in May, sharing on Instagram a photo of herself holding a positive home pregnancy test.
"Hi Guys! Just wanted to share this amazing news with everyone," she wrote at the time. "Hubby @nunes451 and I are beyond excited about this new chapter in our life and can't wait to meet this little [angel emoji]."
"Well it's about time!" Nunes commented. That took a lot of work!"
See Krupa's photos below:
Krupa and Nunes, co-founder of entertainment company 451 Media Group, wed in Krakow in her native Poland in 2018, two months after getting engaged.
View this post on Instagram
Last doctors visit before we meet her ❤️🙏🏻 #39weekspregnant
A post shared by Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) on
Krupa was previous married to nightclub owner and businessman Romain Zago.
