Evangeline Lilly Shaves Her Head and Shares Video of Her Hair Transformation

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 3, 2019 8:40 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Evangeline Lilly

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Whoa!

Evangeline Lilly went full G.I. Jane and is now almost unrecognizable. The 40-year-old LOST alum and Ant-Man actress chopped off her medium-length brown hair and then shaved it off completely, all on her own, as seen in a series of videos and photos she posted on Instagram.

"#homecut (swipe) Stop or keep going??" she wrote on Friday night.

She then posted on Saturday a photo of herself sporting a freshly shaved head and smiling while sitting in a car.

"Hello [world]. It's a BEAUTIFUL day," she wrote.

She was showered with compliments on her new look, which she paired with large dangling earrings.

"Hero," actress Michelle Monaghan commented, adding, "I love your scruffy, sweet head!!!! [heart eyes emoji]."

"With or without hair, you always looks incredible," another person wrote.

Some users compared her to Demi Moore's G.I. Jane character and singer Sinéad O'Connor.

Others were, well, just plain shocked.

"What the f--k have you done?" one user asked.

Photos

Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Watch Lilly's transformation below:

Lilly has not stated whether her hair transformation is for an acting role or was done for other reasons.

The actress is expected to reprise her role of Hope van Dyne in Ant-Man 3, which is set to hit theaters in 2022.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kristen Stewart, SNL

Kristen Stewart Doesn't Know How to Talk to Kids in Hilarious SNL Skit

Anna Wintour, Paris Fashion Week

Inside Anna Wintour's Private World

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Knows She's Not Like a Regular Kardashian: How She's Handling Fame Her Way

November Celebrity Book Club

November 2019 Celebrity Book Club Picks From Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Jessica Parker & More

Brie Larson, 2019 LACMA Art and Film Gala

LACMA Art + Film Gala 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Cardi B, Kulture, Offset

Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Is Already a Fashionista in Head-to-Toe Gucci

Demi Lovato, 2017 Grammys

Demi Lovato's First Major Interview in More Than a Year Will Inspire Self-Love

TAGS/ Evangeline Lilly , , Hair , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.