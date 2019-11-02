Mike ''The Situation'' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Celebrate 1st Anniversary After Prison Release

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino can finally live his best life with his beautiful wife. 

After serving eight months in prison for one count of tax evasion, E! News confirmed in September that the Jersey Shore star had been released. His wife, Lauren Pesce, accompanied him as he walked a free man from the federal correctional facility in Otisville, New York. Hours after his release, he made his return to Instagram, posting a picture of him with his wife and dog: "Living my best life with my beautiful wife." 

Now, Sorrentino is more than ready to really start a new chapter of his life as a married man.

Last night, the happy couple was living their "blessed life" dining at Anjelica's Restaurant in Sea Bright, New Jersey, in honor of their first wedding anniversary. The two lovebirds took to social media to celebrate the special occasion and look back on their wedding day. 

"Best day of My Life !! The day I Married my Best Friend, Soul Mate & College Sweetheart. Here's to our 1 Year Anniversary & Many More My Queen," Sorrentino captioned an Instagram post on their anniversary date before they went out to dinner the following night.

His wife, Lauren, also commented on the post: "Happy Anniversary my love! I love you forever!" 

Other Jersey Shore co-stars wished the couple a happy anniversary in the comments as well. 

The Sorrentino's also celebrated their wedding anniversary at another restaurant in New Jersey, The Butcher's Block. 

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star not only shared pictures on Instagram of their anniversary celebrations but also shared a special wedding video on IGTV with his followers. 

Sorrentino's wife also took to Instagram to share her own series of wedding pictures, taking a trip down memory lane.

In one Instagram post, she wrote: "Happy Anniversary my love! Thank you for being such an incredibly loving and supportive husband, you are the rock of our family, my best friend & soulmate. I couldn't do this life without you. I love you forever!"

To which Sorrentino commented, "Such a fairy Tale wedding. You deserved that and so much more. Happy Anniversary My Love." 

Could these two be any more in love?

Following Sorrentino's release, he's expected to complete two years of supervised release and 500 hours of community service. After pleading guilty and before his sentencing in late 2018, he paid off his $10,000 fine and $123,000 restitution fee. 

