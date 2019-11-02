Trisha Paytas Claims to Have Gotten Married and Has Post-Wedding Celebration at Criss Angel's Show

Instagram / Trisha Paytas
by Corinne Heller | Sat., Nov. 2, 2019 12:25 PM
Instagram / Trisha Paytas
Here comes the bride!
YouTube star Trisha Paytas shocked fans on Friday night by claiming to have gotten married in Las Vegas, a week after announcing an engagement and wedding. Paytas did not name the mystery spouse, but did share a video. It shows the star wearing wedding attire onstage at Criss Angel's Mindfreak show at the Planet Hollywood Hotel & Casino, where the illusionist and his audience offered their congratulations.
"Today was wild," Paytas, 31, tweeted. "I got married and got to go on stage with @CrissAngel. So much to talk about but I'll see u on Monday social media ...gotta wrap my head around all this...also #mindfreak is THE best show I've ever seen .....always. !! Criss' #1 fan for life."
In a video posted on Instagram, the YouTube star appears onstage with Angel at his show, wearing a feathered white top paired with a white mini skirt, knee-high boots and a veil.
"We just want to say," Angel began.
"Congratulations, Trisha!" the audience yelled.
"Straight from the Chapel to #mindfreak...how else would u do a Vegas wedding ???" Paytas wrote. "Thnx @crissangel for this amazing congratulations ❤️❤️❤️"
"Congratulations to my friend @trishapaytas on your #marriage #wedding today #CrissAngel #Mindfreak @phvegas," Angel wrote on his own Instagram page.
Paytas later posted a photo backstage.
View this post on Instagram
backstage last night @crissangel mindfreak with Raider 🖤🖤🥰💍🥂😘 🎩
A post shared by Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) on
Earlier in the night, the star and some girlfriends headed to a limo. Paytas wore a white hoodie with "Future Wifey" written in gold on the back. The pals sported black hoodie that read, "Maid of Honor" and "Bridesmaid."
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) on
Paytas also posted a pic of a certificate holder from the Little Vegas Chapel.
Instagram / Trisha Paytas
No marriage licenses bearing Paytas' name have been registered yet with the Clark County Clerk's office.
Instagram / Trisha Paytas
Paytas had announced an engagement last week and said that it "happened very quickly." The star planned to marry a "well-known," but private person on Friday.
Paytas later said on the H3 podcast that the mystery future spouse was a straight man and that they met a month ago. Paytas, who drew controversy last month by identifying as transgender and a "gay man," also expressed hatred for most straight men, saying they are "just awful" and are the "enemy."
When asked how one can be engaged to a straight man if they identify as a gay man, Paytas said, "It's fine. You can be straight."
—Reporting by Spencer Lubitz
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?