Pregnant Maren Morris Jokes About Husband Ryan Hurd's "Last Quiet" Birthday

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Sat., Nov. 2, 2019 11:22 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd, 2018 CMA Awards, Couples

John Shearer/WireImage

Maren Morris and husband Ryan Hurd are counting down the days until their little one arrives! 

The two lovebirds announced in October that they're expecting their first child together, a baby boy due around March of next year. "The irony is just too rich that after a year in living in the 'GIRL' headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out. See you in 2020, little one," the mother-to-be wrote on an Instagram post announcing her pregnancy

The 29-year-old songstress seems to be over the moon about her little nugget on the way and is making sure her husband is ready for their last lowkey birthday together before their son arrives. 

"happy birthday, babe," Morris jokingly wrote on Instagram for Hurd's 33rd birthday. "the last quiet one you'll have." 

Looks like Morris is bracing herself for sleepless nights and priceless moments with her little one once they welcome their newborn into the world. 

Watch

Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd: What They Love About Each Other

Morris shared another sweet and lengthier birthday message dedicated to her husband. 

"I love you for your kind heart, for never letting me off the hook when I'm being a brat, for feeding the dogs in the morning so I can sleep in, for getting spray tans with me because THEY'RE AWESOME, for your dad jokes, for always being on my side and for loving me the way I deserve," Morris wrote on her Instagram Story about her hubby. "I hope I deserve you." 

The country stars tied the knot in March 2018 in Nashville after getting engaged in July 2017. 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Rudy Boesch

Survivor's Oldest Contestant Rudy Boesch Dead at 91

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey Visits L.A. Firefighters Who Battled Wildfires

Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford and Daughter Kaia Gerber Are Twinning at Beverly Hills Gala

Jason Momoa, Bear

Jason Momoa Gets a Bear to Eat an Oreo Out of His Mouth

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Graham Norton Show

Watch Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon Prove They Know Friends As Well As You

Branded: Reflective Activewear

Reflective Activewear to Help Get You Through the Daylight Savings Slump

Jonathan Scott, Zooey Deschanel

Zooey Deschanel Opens Up About Accompanying Jonathan Scott to J.D. Scott's Wedding

TAGS/ Celebrities , Celeb Kids , Pregnancies , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.