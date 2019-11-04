Dress Like Miranda Lambert and Support Shelter Dog Adoption

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

"Since October was Adopt-A-Shelter-Dog month, I wanted to do something special to keep awareness strong," said country superstar Miranda Lambert who owns eight rescue dogs and is a tireless voice for shelter pets. "So, I'm opening my closet with an eBay auction of some of my favorite clothes, boots, and jewelry with all proceeds benefiting the MuttNation Foundation. I'm really excited about doing something that will make both my fans and the mutts happy. So come on in and try something on!"

In honor of the country star's birthday today, shoppers and fans will have two chances to score some of Lambert's favorite fashion items from her personal closet: the first auction series will run for 10 days, from now through November 10 at 4pm PT, and the second wave will run from November 10 at 5pm PT through November 17 at 5pm PT at ebay.com/MuttNation.

Items include Idyllwild silver cowboy boots, a show-stopping Unbranded duster, and one lucky fan can bid on the chance to meet Lambert with an ultra-exclusive meet and greet, and spend time with her at a show of their choosing during her 2020 Wildcard tour. Think about it, if you're already going to support the country sensation, support a good cause while doing so!

Here are five of our favorite items to bid on below.