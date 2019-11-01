Zac Posen Abruptly Shuts Down Fashion Line: Look Back at His Many Celebrity Muses

Goodbyes are never easy.

Iconic fashion designer Zac Posen announced on Friday that he would be shuttering his fashion line after 18 years. The fashion industry has been hit with some pretty hard times lately, and this amazing line was one of the unfortunate casualties of a major industry shift. In true style, Zac took to his Instagram to share the news with the world and give gratitude to the amazing staff who has helped him shape his dream and vision in the industry.

"I want to express my appreciation to our extraordinary team and for all those who have stood by me and the brand," Zac captioned the sweet pic with his team. "I owe a great deal of gratitude for their unwavering support for and dedication to the Company. I am grateful to the team who lent their incomparable talent and commitment along the way. I remain incredibly proud of what we created and hopeful for the future."

While the news has sent waves through the fashion community, Zac himself was also shocked by the unfortunate development. In an exclusive interview with WWD, he opened up about the untimely end of his line.