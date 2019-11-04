Kacey Musgraves Is Getting a Christmas Special With a Whole Bunch of Celeb Guests

Can I get a festive yee-haw?

Kacey Musgraves is officially getting her own Christmas special, called The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, which will debut on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, November 29.

The special is narrated by Schitt's Creek creator and star Dan Levy, and includes a pretty wild list of special guest performers: Fred Armisen, Camila Cabello, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Lana Del Rey, Troye Sivan, Leon Bridges, the Radio City Rockettes, and even Kendall Jennerwho "stops by to spread Holiday cheer."

Musgraves and her various celeb friends will perform both classic and original holiday songs on a "whimsical set" in a "dazzling wardrobe," accompanied by an official soundtrack available on November 29.