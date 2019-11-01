Make an Entrance With Erika Jayne's ShoeDazzle Holiday Collection

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The holidays are right around the corner and we have one thing on our minds: winter fashion! Specifically, footwear. If you're looking to ring in the holidays with some new festive shoes, look no further! ShoeDazzle teamed up with Real Housewife of Beverly Hills turned style icon, Erika Jayne to bring you an exclusive new holiday shoe collection.

Celebrate the coming season with eye-catching new styles that Erika has designed specifically for you. From tartan plaid kitten heels to winter white pumps with gold embellishments to knee high red stiletto wonders, with over 15 styles, there's a dazzling variety of options to zoosh up your shoe game for the impending holiday party circuit. Looking for a shoe to ring in the New Year? With some many new colors, prints and embellishments, you can deck the halls, Erika Jayne's way! Our favorite? These side cut-out executive pumps in black.

Here are five of our favorites below.