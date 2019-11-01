Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Dress to Impress at Halloween Wedding

Talk about Halloween night done right!

When Jonathan Scott was invited to his older brother J.D. Scott's wedding on Thursday night, he didn't want to wear a classic suit and tie. In fact, he wanted to celebrate the holiday and dress up with a special someone.

In photos obtained by E! News, the Property Brothers star dressed as Batman while his girlfriend Zooey Deschanel opted for Catwoman.

The pair happily posed for photos with family and other wedding guests. And yes, they totally made a cute Halloween couple if we do say so ourselves.

"Happy Halloween. Meow," Zooey wrote on Instagram when wearing a different black out with similar cat ears.