Inside Drake's Halloween Party With Kylie Jenner, Rob Kardashian and More Stars

Drake's Halloween party was jam-packed with A-list celebs.

The Grammy winner celebrated the spooky holiday with a star-studded bash at Delilah in West Hollywood on Thursday. Kylie Jenner and her brother, Rob Kardashian, were among the celebs in attendance at the party, along with Kylie's BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou. The beauty mogul hit up Drake's party after hosting a celebration of her own, for daughter Stormi Webster and her young pals. While Kylie, 22, was dressed up as a superhero for the kid-friendly Halloween party, she later changed into a blonde wig and elf ears to attend Drake's celebration.

"Drake was having a great time at his party at Delilah, he even brought his dad among his whole entourage. Kylie, Rob and Stassie were there too," a source tells E! News. "They went back and forth between the private bar area and the main area and they were sitting together at points and hanging out all night. It looked flirty. At the end of the night Drake had a couple SUVs and he left at the same time as Kylie."

The insider notes that the party went until 5 a.m.

"The whole crew migrated to Delilah [after Kylie's bash] for an after-party and were in and out of the private room," a second source tells E! News. "They had several tables designated to the party and were all there partying past 2 a.m."

"Sliders, fries, chicken tenders and endless trays of drinks were brought out for the group," the insider shares. "The tables were filled with bottles of vodka, champagne and tequila and everyone was dancing to the hip hop music playing."

According to the second source, "Drake looked super happy throughout the night and was surrounded by a few of his closest guy friends. He had a huge smile on his face and was cheersing people as they were arriving."

Earlier in the night, Rob Kardashian was spotted attending sister Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party nearby at Blind Dragon in West Hollywood. After her party died down, the supermodel, who dressed up as a forest fairy, was seen heading to Drake's party too.

It was just last week that Drake threw another star-studded party, in celebration of his birthday, with Kylie in attendance.

