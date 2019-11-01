Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Drop $3 Million to Expand Their Hidden Hills Estate

Redfin/James Devaney/GC Images
It's time for an upgrade!
It's no secret that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are big fans of the finer things in life. So when it comes to their homes, they spares no expense! The famous reality star and her musician husband just sprung for a $3 Million home right next to their current residence in Hidden Hills, Calif., according to Variety.
The pair purchased a 1.5-acre ranch property on a flat knoll with four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and almost 3,900 square feet. Plus, in case any of the West children want to take up horseback riding, the estate also comes with equestrian facilities. Including a four-stall stabling block, tack and feed rooms and a small, fenced corral.
The very private abode also features a lot of amenities for outdoor lounging as well. In the backyard you can find a sparkling pool and spa with a water feature, a grassy yard, a covered patio with built-in barbecue and a 4-car garage.
The pair is adding this place to their already sprawling amount of real estate. Most recently, in Dec. 2018 Kanye suprised Kim with a condo in Miami Beach that was just as, if not more, luxurious.
"Kanye completely surprised her for Christmas with the gift," a source told E! News of the $14 million purchase. "Kim and Kanye did not view the condo together and they have not been looking. She has also never seen the condo."
The couple has also discussed in recent years moving to Wyoming where Kanye purchased a ranch. "It's always been such an amazing place," Kim shared about living in Wyoming. "My husband did just buy a ranch there. His dream and his vision is to move there."
However, with their latest purchase, it looks like they might be staying put in L.A. for a little while longer.
