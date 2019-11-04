Inside Danielle Fishel's Amazing, Terrifying, Life-Changing First Year of Marriage

In many ways, this past year has been the best of Danielle Fishel's life.

But also the most terrifying, nerve-wracking and heart-wrenching time, that has left her feeling alternately laden with guilt and anxious for what might come next. That last bit comes pretty standard with motherhood, but for the Girl Meets World actress, there's been an extra layer of hardship.

Exactly one year ago today, Fishel wed Drop the Mic executive producer Jensen Karp at L.A.'s dreamy Carondelet House. Two months later, they revealed they were with child and began eagerly anticipating their son's planned July arrival that would wrap up their first year of marriage in an exciting, adorable bow.

Except tiny Adler Lawrence Karp had other plans, his early appearance at 35 weeks, forcing his frightened parents into a NICU stay that lasted three long, agonizing weeks as doctors and nurses worked to get his chylothorax—a leak in the lymphatic system that can lead to fluid in the lungs—under control. Though Fishel and her comedian groom, 39, spent the first bit wondering when they'd be able to take their little guy home, "The thing I learned very quickly about the NICU is no one's in a rush," she shared during an October appearance on E!'s Daily Pop. "The baby is dictating and that's the way it should be."