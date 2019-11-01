Solange Knowles and Husband Alan Ferguson Split After 5 Years of Marriage

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Nov. 1, 2019 1:01 PM

Solange, Alan Ferguson, After Parties

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Up & Down

It's over for Solange Knowles and Alan Ferguson.

The 33-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to announce the couple's separation after five years of marriage. Solange and Alan tied the knot in New Orleans in Nov. 2014.

"the past 2 years have brought me more physical and spiritual transition and evolution than ever before," Solange wrote in a message to her fans. "my body left me with no choice but to listen and be still. within that stillness i begin my journey in confronting my worst enemy, fear."

"ive lived my best and worst moments in front of the lens and gaze of the world since i was a teenager. ive always tried to live in my truth no matter how ugly or full of love it is. ive also tried to carve out the space to protect my heart, and my life as it unfolds, evolves, and changes," Solange continued. "11 years ago i met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life. early this year we separated and parted ways, (and tho it ain't nan no body business [crying emoji]) i find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do."

"it is unfair to not have power of your own story as you shape and mold and rewrite it yourself," the artist told her fans. "a n---a ain't perfect, but im leaning into the fear of the unknown and all the glory and power i know exist within god and the universes grace."

Solange concluded her post by telling her followers, "may all of your transitions no matter how big or small, be kind to you and filled with incredible love and light!"

Solange Knowles Alan Ferguson

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Solange and Alan wed in front of about 100 of their loved ones at a church in New Orleans on Nov. 16, 2014. Solange's sister Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter were all in attendance for the nuptials.

