Yes, 90 Day Fiancé Stars Michael and Juliana Know What You Think About Their Relationship

Meet 90 Day Fiancé's Michael. He's in his 40s and met his 23-year-old fiancé Juliana, a model from Brazil on at a party on a yacht in Croatia. Yes, they know exactly how that sounds—and they don't care.

"It's never bothered me at all because living in it, I understand it. And if I could understand from an outsider's perspective there would be many judgments that people would leap to and that doesn't bother me one bit. People are welcome to think, feel what they want to. We're together, we love each other, it's very much real," Michael told E! News. "We've made a very big decision to spend the rest of our lives together. The only person I care about about when it comes to how they feel about our relationship is Juliana."