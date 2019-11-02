Yes, 90 Day Fiancé Stars Michael and Juliana Know What You Think About Their Relationship

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Sat., Nov. 2, 2019 6:00 AM

Meet 90 Day Fiancé's Michael. He's in his 40s and met his 23-year-old fiancé Juliana, a model from Brazil on at a party on a yacht in Croatia. Yes, they know exactly how that sounds—and they don't care.

"It's never bothered me at all because living in it, I understand it. And if I could understand from an outsider's perspective there would be many judgments that people would leap to and that doesn't bother me one bit. People are welcome to think, feel what they want to. We're together, we love each other, it's very much real," Michael told E! News. "We've made a very big decision to spend the rest of our lives together. The only person I care about about when it comes to how they feel about our relationship is Juliana."

The couple, who has been together for about two years now, were nearly derailed by the lengthy visa process. Before she made her way to the United States, Michael, who is self-employed, said he would travel to be with her. That sets them apart from some other 90 Day couples, they've been in constant company.

"We've got a very rich and wonderful background," Michael said.

At the party, Juliana barely spoke any English, so they bonded over alcohol. "I feel in love with him first," Juliana said.

In the United States, is the party over? Michael has an ex-wife and kids at home, there are responsibilities that come along with that they Juliana wasn't exposed to when they were meeting abroad. And with the family, comes concerns about the relationship and whether Juliana is with Michael for the right reasons.

Click play on the video above to hear more from the couple. Meet the rest of the new 90 Day cast below.

Emily (Oregon) and Sasha (Russia)

Emily packed up and move to Russia to teach English after finishing college. During a visit to a gym, she spotted Sasha, who became her trainer and she his tutor. After their romance ensued, Emily learned Sasha has a son with each of his two ex-wives. And then Emily became pregnant. Now, they've got plans to move to America and start their family together.

Blake (Los Angeles) and Jasmin (Finland)

After meeting online and then in person in Finland, the romance between these two heated up. Blake was prepared to propose during his second trip, but his friends and family are wary, especially after learning Jasmin's sister won the green card lottery and is already in Los Angeles.

Tania (Connecticut) and Syngin (South Africa)

Tania planned to go to South Africa to meet a man from a dating app, but when that didn't work out she still went…and met bartender Syngin. She went home with him that night and ended up staying for months. However, the two are not always on the same page about their future, add that to the stress of living in a shed at Tania's mother's shed and the road to marriage is quite bumpy.

Robert (Florida) and Anny (Dominican Republic)

This couple met on social media and talked every day for six months, finally meeting when Robert took a cruise with a stopover in the Dominican Republic. Within hours of first meeting, they were engaged...without an engagement ring.

Anna (Nebraska) and Mursel (Turkey)

Anna, a full-time mom of three, but when Mursel connected with her online over their love of beekeeping, they started talking, despite the language barrier, a romance blossomed. After meeting in Turkey, Mursel proposed on social media. But his family doesn't know she's a mom and wouldn't approve of her having children out of wedlock.

Michael (Connecticut) and Juliana (Brazil)

Michael met Juliana at a yacht party in Croatia. They say there was an instant attraction and fell in love. When Juliana's tourist visa was denied, they turned to the K1 process to continue life together. But Juliana has only seen pieces of Michael's life, now she gets the full picture, including kids and an ex-wife. Is she ready to settle down and realize his financial support has limits? Can she deal with his skeptical family?

Mike (Washington) and Natalie (Ukraine)

After Mike's friend met and married a woman from Ukraine, Mike's pal and his new bride played matchmaker and connected him with Natalie. On their second meeting, Mike proposed. But she's a city girl, he's rustic guy and they differ on church-going practices.

90 Day Fiancé season seven premieres Sunday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. on TLC.

