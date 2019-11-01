Jamie Foxx Sparks Romance Rumors With Model Dana Caprio

This possible romance is SURe to get pop culture fans talking!

As Jamie Foxx continues to enjoy the single life after his private split from Katie Holmes, the actor appears to be sparking romance rumors with a new girl.

Earlier this week, the Oscar winner was spotted enjoying a dinner at Mr. Chow with Dana Caprio. Later in the week, the duo appeared together on Instagram Stories while visiting Poppy nightclub.

So what's going on with these two?

"They are hanging out. Mutual friends introduced them because he thought she was attractive," a source shared with E! News. "He's spending time with different people and not focusing on any one woman."