Lady Gaga Is Set To Star In Your New Favorite True Crime Movie

Back on the big screen!

Lady Gaga will once again be returning to the silver screen to entertain fans, but instead of a heartfelt romantic film, she's switching things up with a true crime movie. The musician and actress is set to star in Ridley Scott's newest film about the Gucci family fashion dynasty. The film will dive into the murder of the grandson of founder Guccio Gucci.

Lady Gaga will star as Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci. The real life story of the Gucci family is very sorted and far from the idyllic glitz and glam lifestyle of the iconic fashion company itself. Patrizia was tried and convicted of orchestrating her ex-husband's assassination in front of his office in 1995. She served 18 years in prison and was released in 2016.

The film will be based on the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden.