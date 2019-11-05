Scoop x Walmart's Holiday Collection: 11 Looks We Want

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The holidays are right around the corner fashionistas, and we have one question: do you have your winter fashion in order? Well look no further fair-weathered friends because thanks to Walmart, Scoop NYC is back for the holidays!

We were all ears when the retailer relaunched the celebrated trendy boutique as an in-house brand back in September, but with the holiday season ringing in, the fashion-forward brand—the '90s NYC shop which was an early cheerleader of lines like Rag & Bone, Alice + Olivia and Stella McCartney—is back to reintroduce all the styles you love, with some new winter ready editions including clothing, accessories, and handbags galore.

The iconic NYC aids to build the holiday wardrobe of your dreams (on a budget, no less!) From standout sequins dresses to fancy velvet blazers to red PVC pumps, there's a little something for everyone to lock in a look and turn heads in this season's most on-trend fashions. Getting dressed for your office bashes and cocktail happy hours should be easy, inspired, and accessible, and with hundreds of festive pieces to mix and match, you'll be able to identify your style this winter and make it work!

Here are 11 of our favorites from the holiday relaunch below.