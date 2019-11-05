Scoop x Walmart's Holiday Collection: 11 Looks We Want

by Jake Thompson | Tue., Nov. 5, 2019 10:18 AM

Walmart x Scoop Holiday

The holidays are right around the corner fashionistas, and we have one question: do you have your winter fashion in order? Well look no further fair-weathered friends because thanks to WalmartScoop NYC is back for the holidays!

We were all ears when the retailer relaunched the celebrated trendy boutique as an in-house brand back in September, but with the holiday season ringing in, the fashion-forward brand—the '90s NYC shop which was an early cheerleader of lines like Rag & BoneAlice + Olivia and Stella McCartney—is back to reintroduce all the styles you love, with some new winter ready editions including clothing, accessories, and handbags galore.

The iconic NYC aids to build the holiday wardrobe of your dreams (on a budget, no less!) From standout sequins dresses to fancy velvet blazers to red PVC pumps, there's a little something for everyone to lock in a look and turn heads in this season's most on-trend fashions. Getting dressed for your office bashes and cocktail happy hours should be easy, inspired, and accessible, and with hundreds of festive pieces to mix and match, you'll be able to identify your style this winter and make it work!

Here are 11 of our favorites from the holiday relaunch below.

Scoop Women's Plaid Double Breasted Blazer And Pants

You'll be the center of attention in this show-stopping tartan plaid set that'll cause of red fashion emergency! Pair it with a cherry lippy this holiday season and you'll be picture perfect.

Walmart x Scoop Holiday
$49 Blazer $32 Pants
Scoop Women's Sequin Midi Skirt

Because everyone's 9-to-5 look could use a little more sparkle, the sequin midi skirt sees the light of day and steals the show any night of the week. Also available in champagne

Walmart x Scoop Holiday
$32 Walmart
Scoop Women's Burnout Floral Mini Dress

This burnout velvet mini dress is beautifully bohemian, flirty and fun—perfect for holiday parties. Add your favorite winter beret and you'll be stylish head-to-toe.

Walmart x Scoop Holiday
$43 Walmart
Scoop Jessica Point Toe Pump

Work it. These point toe pumps polish your professional look with just the right amount of height and color. Pair them with your favorite winter gloves and you'll be the chicest fashionista in the streets.

Walmart x Scoop Holiday
$25 Walmart
Scoop Women's Sequin Crop Top

This sequin crop top steals the show under blazers or on its own and…just in time for the holidays. Add your favorite ankle booties and get to work!

Walmart x Scoop Holiday
$40 Walmart
Scoop Women's Velvet Blazer

Plush hour begins now. The versatile velvet blazer tops everything from jeans to dresses with undeniable vintage-inspired style. Also available in black.

Walmart x Scoop Holiday
$60 Walmart
Scoop Women's Ombre Zebra Print Sweater

It's the mix that makes the match. The cool look of ombré combines with a zebra print in a classic intarsia sweater for a look that takes you through the season in style. Add a white ankle bootie and your wow factor will be through the roof!

Walmart x Scoop Holiday
$32 Walmart
Scoop Women’s Yvonne Chunky Platform Heel Sandals

At the height of fashion. The chunky platform sandal, perfect for everything from long dresses to distressed jeans. Add a brilliant eyeshadow to bring out the bold color even more!

Walmart x Scoop Holiday
$33 Walmart
Scoop Women's Leopard Print Skinny Jeans

Travel in style with these brilliant red leopard jeans, the new go-to neutral for work and weekends. Add a bright scarf and it'll make any look pop!

Walmart x Scoop Holiday
$32 Walmart
Scoop Women's Pleated Metallic Skirt

This fun and flirty foil pleated midi-skirt is your holiday go-to. Also available in charcoal and black.

Walmart x Scoop Holiday
$25 Walmart
Scoop Rebecca Shearling Trim Lug Sole Boot

The winter upgrade. Shearling trim sets these tall boots apart from your cool weather collection. Pair it with a fun legging and you're ready to take on the temperature drop in style.

Walmart x Scoop Holiday
$50 Walmart

See the entire Scoop collection exclusively on Walmart.com.

-Originally published on Nov. 1, 2019, 11:18 a.m. PT 

