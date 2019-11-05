Scoop x Walmart's Holiday Collection: 11 Looks We Want

by Jake Thompson | Tue., Nov. 5, 2019 10:18 AM
The holidays are right around the corner fashionistas, and we have one question: do you have your winter fashion in order? Well look no further fair-weathered friends because thanks to Walmart, Scoop NYC is back for the holidays!
We were all ears when the retailer relaunched the celebrated trendy boutique as an in-house brand back in September, but with the holiday season ringing in, the fashion-forward brand—the '90s NYC shop which was an early cheerleader of lines like Rag & Bone, Alice + Olivia and Stella McCartney—is back to reintroduce all the styles you love, with some new winter ready editions including clothing, accessories, and handbags galore.
The iconic NYC aids to build the holiday wardrobe of your dreams (on a budget, no less!) From standout sequins dresses to fancy velvet blazers to red PVC pumps, there's a little something for everyone to lock in a look and turn heads in this season's most on-trend fashions. Getting dressed for your office bashes and cocktail happy hours should be easy, inspired, and accessible, and with hundreds of festive pieces to mix and match, you'll be able to identify your style this winter and make it work!
Here are 11 of our favorites from the holiday relaunch below.
You'll be the center of attention in this show-stopping tartan plaid set that'll cause of red fashion emergency! Pair it with a cherry lippy this holiday season and you'll be picture perfect.
Because everyone's 9-to-5 look could use a little more sparkle, the sequin midi skirt sees the light of day and steals the show any night of the week. Also available in champagne.
This burnout velvet mini dress is beautifully bohemian, flirty and fun—perfect for holiday parties. Add your favorite winter beret and you'll be stylish head-to-toe.
Work it. These point toe pumps polish your professional look with just the right amount of height and color. Pair them with your favorite winter gloves and you'll be the chicest fashionista in the streets.
This sequin crop top steals the show under blazers or on its own and…just in time for the holidays. Add your favorite ankle booties and get to work!
Plush hour begins now. The versatile velvet blazer tops everything from jeans to dresses with undeniable vintage-inspired style. Also available in black.
It's the mix that makes the match. The cool look of ombré combines with a zebra print in a classic intarsia sweater for a look that takes you through the season in style. Add a white ankle bootie and your wow factor will be through the roof!
At the height of fashion. The chunky platform sandal, perfect for everything from long dresses to distressed jeans. Add a brilliant eyeshadow to bring out the bold color even more!
Travel in style with these brilliant red leopard jeans, the new go-to neutral for work and weekends. Add a bright scarf and it'll make any look pop!
This fun and flirty foil pleated midi-skirt is your holiday go-to. Also available in charcoal and black.
The winter upgrade. Shearling trim sets these tall boots apart from your cool weather collection. Pair it with a fun legging and you're ready to take on the temperature drop in style.
See the entire Scoop collection exclusively on Walmart.com.
