Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Public Appearance at Kendall Jenner's Birthday Party

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Nov. 1, 2019 10:35 AM

Rob Kardashian couldn't resist a Halloween night out!

On Thursday evening, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made a rare public appearance in West Hollywood where he helped celebrate Kendall Jenner's birthday.

In video obtained by E! News, the Arthur George businessman was spotted leaving Blind Dragon at 1:30 a.m. in the morning. Soon after, he traveled to Delilah where he stayed at the Hollywood hot spot until 4:30 in the morning.

Rob appeared to be dressed in an orange sweatshirt from Halfwaydead and a Dodgers baseball cap when photographers spotted him hanging with Kylie Jenner's close friend Stassie Karanikolaou.

"Happy Halloween," Rob shared on Instagram before the celebrations kicked off.

Stars Celebrate Halloween 2019

This week's outing comes after E! News learned new details about the reality star's diet and fitness regimen.

"He is very focused on making changes and sticking with it. He has cut down fast food and has completely changed his diet," a source shared with E! News. "He also stopped drinking, which is really helping him. He is feeling a lot better and seeing results."

Our insider added, "He is also exercising again and working out with a trainer. He gets together with friends to play basketball at his home court and has fun with that too."

And while Dream Kardashian's dad may still want to stay out of the spotlight, fans are excited to see more of the University of Southern California grad who also attended Kim Kardashian's birthday party.

In an Instagram Story shared by the birthday girl, Rob was seen hanging out at the family's home with Chicago West and other members of the Kardashian-Jenner crew.

"He is motivated and happier than he has been in a long time," our source continued.

