And the Most Popular Celebrity Halloween Costume of 2019 Was...

Sorry Heidi Klum, but 2019 might just have a new Halloween Queen!

The biggest Halloween trend this year in Hollywood? Celebs dressing up as other celebs. Sure, some stars donned costumes of famous characters, but even more decided to dress as the actual celeb.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and Brad Goreski both took inspo from Jennifer Lopez's iconic Gucci dress, while Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka dressed as the Olsen twins.

Lily Allen, meanwhile, paid Halloween homage to Kris Jenner, and, in a true mic-drop moment, Ciara and Russell Wilson recreated an iconic Beyoncé and Jay-Z moment flawlessly, and Jessica Biel dressed as husband Justin Timberlake from his *NSYNC days. Well played.