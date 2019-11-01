And the Most Popular Celebrity Halloween Costume of 2019 Was...

by Tierney Bricker | Fri., Nov. 1, 2019 10:00 AM
Sorry Heidi Klum, but 2019 might just have a new Halloween Queen!
The biggest Halloween trend this year in Hollywood? Celebs dressing up as other celebs. Sure, some stars donned costumes of famous characters, but even more decided to dress as the actual celeb.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and Brad Goreski both took inspo from Jennifer Lopez's iconic Gucci dress, while Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka dressed as the Olsen twins.
Lily Allen, meanwhile, paid Halloween homage to Kris Jenner, and, in a true mic-drop moment, Ciara and Russell Wilson recreated an iconic Beyoncé and Jay-Z moment flawlessly, and Jessica Biel dressed as husband Justin Timberlake from his *NSYNC days. Well played.
A few other celeb-on-celeb costumes included Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson as Perri Lister and Billy Idol, Kevin Hart as The Rock, Love Island host Arielle Vandenberg as wedding Justin Bieber, HAIM as Hanson (truly inspired), and former Bachelor Nick Viall as future Bachelor Peter Weber.
But there was one celebrity that managed to inspire the most costumes (and black tears) this Halloween season...and it was Billie Eilish! (Sorry Post Malone, you're so 2018.)
The "Bad Guy" singer had not one, not two, not three but six celebs dress up as her, rocking her signature black hair and chain necklaces.
Nina Dobrev dressed up as the 17-year-old breakout star at the Casamigos Halloween Party last weekend with an all-orange sweat-suit and green hair, while British songstress Anne-Marie's take on her look even impressed the singer.
"This s--t tripping me out," she captioned a video of Anne-Marie's on Instagram, calling her look, "Very accurate."
Nina Dobrev instagram, Stephanie Beatriz Instagram, David Beckham Instagram
Billie also weighed in on The Good Place star Jameela Jamil's look, which she sported at a Spotify event, saying it also was accurate.
Jameela wasn't the only sitcom star to dress as the "Bury a Friend" singer as Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz rocked a neon-green look for the holiday.
Model and actress Poppy Delevingne was another celeb to take inspo from Billie, sporting black and blue hair, black tears and safety goggles as the ultimate accessory. Her Instagram caption? "It's HALLOWEEN, duh."
But the most adorable take on Billie's signature look was Harper Beckham, the 8 year-old daughter of David and Victoria Beckham, who dressed as her favorite artist to go trick-or-treating with the family.
"Harper Seven LOVES @billieeilish (and a heavy eye!," Victoria captioned a pic of Harper's makeup on Instagram.
She wore a blue wig, black tears and a mostly white sweat-suit a la the "When The Party's Over" music video Billie, completing her look with gold chains and the poses to match.
So what were some of the other celeb costumes this year? Check out all of the spooky, silly or (possibly) shady outfits...
"Hope everyone had a good #Halloween!" the American Idol winner shared from Detroit. "Lots of love from Cheer Bear, The Grinch, Max and Buck Daniels..."
With help from celebrity stylist Lisa Marie Cameron, the Bachelor in Paradise duo nail Grease's beloved couple.
"Figured I would be the judge for once #bigjudgejudyguy #judgejudyissexy #yesimwearinglipstick #iwouldactuallymakeacutegirlithink," the Bachelor in Paradise star joked on Instagram.
"Happy Halloween from Napa, where I have never felt more myself," the country singer shared on Instagram.
Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com
Spooky and sexy! The supermodel spends Halloween night at her Horror In The Hills party sponsored by Pathwater.
"Happy Halloween folks from LeDward Scissorhands & Sadusa," the Los Angeles Lakers basketball stud shared on Instagram.
The family isn't playing around this year. The Golden State Warrior basketball player and his crew dresses up as characters from Toy Story 4.
The singer draws inspiration from The Twilight Zone.
The former Real Housewives of Orange County star goes a "crypt-ic post" amid drama with husband Jim Edmonds.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
All she wants for Christmas is...for Halloween to never end at Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party presented by Amazon Prime Video and SVEDKA Vodka.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
The celeb chef and his new love are here to remind you to please rewind your VHS tapes.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
The couple that slays costumes togethers, stays together.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
For her annual Halloween party, the supermodel steps out as a gory alien.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
The model channels Audrey Hepburn's Holly Golightly—but brings her breakfast to go!
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
This model is showing us what life is like under the sea.
Nate Weber/Universal Studios Hollywood
Instead of trick or treating, the music superstar heads to "Halloween Horror Nights" at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
The superstar singer makes an entrance at Heidi Klum's annual bash.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
Rawr, honey! The Queer Eye star looks picture puuurfect.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
The musician puts a twist on the farmer's typical rake with his modern American Gothic getup.
The duo follows their longstanding family Halloween tradition with an elaborate family costume. This year, along with 9-year-old twins Gideon and Harper, they dress up as famous artists throughout history.
"Hey lady," the actress wrote on Instagram when showing off her daughter's ladybug costume from Hanna Anderrson.
The singer and her main man draw inspiration from Billy Idol and Perry Lister and pack on the PDA.
The stylist channels his inner J.Lo by breaking out that Versace jungle dress.
"Yes, your dad is really Ernesto De La Cruz!" the Fuller House star jokingly told his daughter.
The Modern Family star and his husband dress as Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas.
The actress is doing the "scrub a dub dub" in the tub, but without the water in her Tipsy Elves outfit.
Need a hint? The caption is: "Great Scott!!!"
The Bella fam shows everyone how it's done with their Disney inspired costumes.
The Will & Grace star revealed, "And this year it's... JOAN OF ARC!"
The actress joked, "My mom was upset they didn't pick her to play Morticia so she gets this one night."
"There's no place like home#wizardofoz #happyhalloween," the star captioned her adorable family photo.
Cliff Booth, reporting for duty.
With the Shepard-Bell family, it's always Christmas.
"Another Halloween in the books," the Today host shared.
According to Gabbi, this is the "Garden Growths Wade Version."
Ariana Grande's big bro gives her a run for her money in this scary look.
We don't remember Fred Flinstone looking this attractive.
Bravo once again to this fierce family. "Happy Halloween from the punk rock spider people," the singer shared.
Toy Story has never looked cuter thanks to this famous family.
"HAPPY HALLOWEEN from Cinderella, Prince Charming, the Fairy God Mother and Gus Gus," the Whine Down podcast host shared.
"Happy Halloween from the Aldeans of Winterfell. #gameofthrones #motherofdragons," the country singer shared alongside wife Brittany Aldean.
"Daenerys no way I could have had a better King of the North. @hardy Thank for dressing up with me!" the Dancing With the Stars contestant shared on Instagram.
Meet the cutest Flinstones of Halloween 2019.
The Teen Mom 2 star's kids can't help but make us smile.
"#Marriage," the LIVE With Kelly and Ryan co-host joked online.
Happy Halloween from the self-proclaimed "unicorn family."
The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star goes big for CJ's first Halloween! "Happy Halloween from my family to yours! #jasmine #aladdin #abu #teambuck @cbuckner_," she wrote on Instagram.
"I want to collect your blood. HappyHalloween!" the journalist shared when channeling CEO Elizabeth Holmes.
