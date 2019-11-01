Kim Kardashian and Her Kids Channel Another Iconic Family on Halloween

America's reality star family meets the Stone Age.

It's no secret the Kardashian-Jenners love dressing up for Halloween and this year, they did not disappoint with a handful of detailed looks, including Khloe Kardashian as Disney villain Cruella de Vil and Kylie Jenner as princess Ariel. After revealing her transformation into Legally Blonde's Elle Woods, Kim Kardashian unveiled her family's adorable costume theme for 2019: The Flintstones!

In photos shared on Instagram, the reality star, in costume as Betty Rubble, posed with her four famous kids, North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West, who were clearly dressed up as Wilma Flintstone, Fred Flintstone, Pebbles Flintstone and Bamm-Bamm Rubble. In a family photo, it looks like dad Kanye West made an incognito appearance dressed as Dino, the pet dinosaur, which accidentally scared Chicago.

"This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino! LOL We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn't get the concept yet!" Kim explained on Instagram. "So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family Flinstones [sic] dreams come true!"