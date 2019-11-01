Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Prove Life In Plastic Is Fantastic As Barbie and Ken

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Nov. 1, 2019 9:21 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

GAMR / BACKGRID

Come on, Barbie, lets go party! 

There are so many reasons to love Sofia Richie and Scott Disick, but the greatest of all time may be their amazing Halloween couples costume this year. The fun-loving couple went for a classic, yet iconic, look and dressed as Barbie and Ken. Scott even fully committed by dying his hair bleach blonde. 

Sofia posted the look on her Instagram page along with a photo of the "real" Barbie and Ken, which they absolutely nailed. "Ken & Barb," she captioned a classic mirror selfie of the pair. Safe to say, they went the good old fashioned all-American route this Halloween. Which is a change of pace considering the couple spent last year's festivities down under in Australia

This wasn't Sofia's only costume this year. She also dressed up as Sleeping Beauty, which she documented on her Instagram stories alongside other fun times with friends. 

Watch

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Go House Hunting in Malibu

The 21-year-old also posted a few cute photos of herself posing as the Disney princess. "Sleeping Beauty was woke last night," she captioned one particularly stunning photo

It's always fun to see the sillier side of Scott and Sofia who have been going strong for a little over two years, and even recently considered moving to Malibu together. Things are pretty serious for the pair! 

The costumes might be plastic, but the love is very real! 

TAGS/ Sofia Richie , Scott Disick , Kardashian News , Instagram , Halloween , Barbie , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
