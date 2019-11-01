EXCLUSIVE!

Why Bachelor in Paradise's Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty Broke Up

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Nov. 1, 2019 9:12 AM

Demi Burnett, Kristian Haggerty

ABC/John Fleenor

It's over for Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty

While many fans were shocked by the Bachelor in Paradise couple's split, a source told E! News the relationship had been "extremely rocky" and that the two had been "trying to make things work for the last month." 

"They were supposed to permanently move in together in LA, and that never happened," the insider claimed. "They really haven't spent much time together in the same place since getting back from Paradise, and it made them rethink the whole situation. They grew apart, and once they came down from the post-vacation high, they realized they were rushing their relationship. They still love each other but felt it was best to call off the engagement for now." 

Burnett and Haggerty announced the breakup via Instagram on Thursday.

"What has always been at the forefront of our relationship is love and care for one another," the season six celebs wrote. "Our priority is doing what is best for us. With a heavy heart full of love for one another we have decided it is best for us to take a step back from our relationship. We ultimately want what is best for us in the long run and for us right now, that means being apart and growing individually."

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

They also expressed their gratitude for the love and support they received from their fans throughout their journey.

"We will forever be proud of the impact our love story has made and we hope it has helped others feel more accepted and confident within themselves," the two continued. "We hope it reminded others they aren't alone and don't need to be ashamed of who they are." 

Near the end of their posts, they further explained why they decided to step back from the relationship.

"And we hope it shows that two people can love one another in different ways and for us right now that is apart," they concluded. "But we remain committed to encouraging each other, supporting each other and continuing forward in a way best for us."

Burnett and Haggerty fell in love on the most recent season of Bachelor in Paradise and were the first same-sex couple in the franchise's history. The show marked Haggerty's first appearance on a Bachelor program and Burnett's second. Fans first met Burnett on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor.

