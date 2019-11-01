High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Cast Takes on the Drama of the Spotlight

Disney
by Chris Harnick | Fri., Nov. 1, 2019 9:00 AM
Disney
You haven't seen High School Musical like this before. Ahead of the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premiere, E! News has your exclusive first look at some very dramatic gallery photos of the cast, including Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders.
And, yes, the title is correct, it's High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The new Disney+ series is set at East High School, the setting and filming location of the original HSM movies, and features members of the drama club and faculty advisors as they work their way to opening night of their school's production of High School Musical: The Musical. Look for showmances, tested friendships, new bonds and rivalries as the students come together to stage HSM: The Musical for the series.
The show follows Ricky (Bassett), who is going out for the musical to win back ex-girlfriend Nini (Rodrigo). But Nini returned to summer camp with a new boyfriend. There's Miss Jenn (Reinders), the drama teacher; Gina (Wylie), a transfer student and diehard theater kid; E.J. (Cornett), Nini's new boyfriend; Kourtney (Reneé), a fashionista feminist; Ashlyn (Lester), an aspiring songwriter; Carols (Rodriguez), the student choreographer; Big Red (Saperstein), Ricky's best friend; and Mr. Mazzara (St. Cyr), East High's S.T.E.M. teacher.
See the new images below.
Disney
Matt Cornett as E.J.
Disney
Joshua Bassett as Ricky.
Disney
Matt Cornett as E.J.
Article continues below
Disney
Joshua Bassett as Ricky.
Disney
Olivia Rodrigo as Nini.
Disney
Sofia Wylie as Gina.
Article continues below
Disney
Dara Reneé as Kourtney.
Disney
Frankie A. Rodriguez as Carlos.
Disney
Julia Lester as Ashlyn.
Article continues below
Disney
Larry Saperstein as Big Red.
Disney
Olivia Rodrigo as Nini and Joshua Bassett as Ricky.
In case it wasn't clear, this is a mockumentary comedy. Tim Federle created the series and serves as executive producer. Tamra Davis, Oliver Goldstick, Bill Borden and Barry Rosenbush are also executive producers on the series. A special preview of the streaming series will air on ABC, Disney Channel and Freeform on Friday, Nov. 8.
Disney+ has already ordered a second season of the series.
"We are incredibly excited to bring the next chapter of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series to Disney+. Tim and this talented cast have delivered a first season that is uplifting, funny, touching and relatable across generations. We are confident that the world, like us, will want much more of these characters, incredible songs and moments of joy," Ricky Strauss, president of Content & Marketing at Disney+, said in a statement.
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premieres on Disney+ on November 12.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?