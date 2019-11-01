High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Cast Takes on the Drama of the Spotlight

You haven't seen High School Musical like this before. Ahead of the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premiere, E! News has your exclusive first look at some very dramatic gallery photos of the cast, including Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders.

And, yes, the title is correct, it's High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The new Disney+ series is set at East High School, the setting and filming location of the original HSM movies, and features members of the drama club and faculty advisors as they work their way to opening night of their school's production of High School Musical: The Musical. Look for showmances, tested friendships, new bonds and rivalries as the students come together to stage HSM: The Musical for the series.