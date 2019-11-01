Mariah Carey Officially Commences the Christmas Season in the Best Way

Halloween is officially over, which can only mean one thing: It's time to start getting ready for the holidays! And who better to usher in the celebratory time than Mariah Carey?

The five-time Grammy winner took to Twitter on Thursday to commence the Christmas season.

The singer announced the "breaking news" in a video. The 29-second clip showed the star lounging in her Halloween costume after attending Heidi Klum's big bash. But at the stroke of midnight, her classic hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" started playing on her phone. She then received a call from the big man himself.

"Santa! It's time!" she said before letting out an enthusiastic scream.

Carey was certainly dressed for the occasion and donned a festive pair of red pajamas.

However, this wasn't the only way she rang in the season. She also released the deluxe anniversary edition of her holiday album Merry Christmas. According to a press release, the two-disc set features previously unreleased recordings and bonus material in honor of the original album's 25th anniversary.