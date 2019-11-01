Nick Lachey Sets the Record Straight on His Date With Kim Kardashian

Nick Lachey wouldn't call Kim Kardashian his "ex."

The 98 Degrees boybander and former Newlyweds reality star took a trip down memory lane on Thursday night during an interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Among the fan questions was: "Did you ever hear from your ex Kim Kardashian when you and Kelly dressed up as her and Kris Humphries on Halloween the day they announced their split?"

Lachey proceeded to unpack that question, noting, "To say that she's my ex is a little bit of a liberal use of the term." As he recalled, the two went on one date together to see Ron Howard's The Da Vinci Code in 2006, the year of his solo hit, "What's Left of Me."

"She left about halfway through and went to the restroom and then shockingly there were 25 paparazzi when we left the theater," he told Andy Cohen. "I think there were other things in play on our little rendezvous."